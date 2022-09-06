Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average of $130.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

