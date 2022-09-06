Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

