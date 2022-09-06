Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $268.42 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day moving average is $271.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.