Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after acquiring an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after acquiring an additional 256,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

Shares of NET stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

