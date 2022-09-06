Carmignac Gestion Cuts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 70.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LII opened at $245.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $335.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.74.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.40.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

