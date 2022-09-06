Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

AVY stock opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

