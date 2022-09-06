Alium Finance (ALM) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Alium Finance has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alium Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alium Finance has a market capitalization of $20,369.43 and $34,808.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00830127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Alium Finance Profile

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.

Alium Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alium Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alium Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

