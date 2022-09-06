Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $21,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $344.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.