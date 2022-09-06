Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.72

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

