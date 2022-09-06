Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 540 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

