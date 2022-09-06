Anime Token (ANI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,572.00

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Anime Token has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $54,764.50 and $13,572.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
