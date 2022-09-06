Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 990 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $400.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.06.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

