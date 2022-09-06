NFTPad Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $26,620.84 (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $26,620.84 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00830127 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015596 BTC.
About NFTPad
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.
NFTPad Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTPADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for NFTPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.