ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $249,514.12 and approximately $157.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00784223 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

