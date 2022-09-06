YAM V1 Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, YAM V1 has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. YAM V1 has a market cap of $4.24 million and $16,045.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YAM V1 Coin Profile

YAM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

