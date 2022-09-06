Orica (ORI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Orica (ORI) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Orica has a market capitalization of $7,400.12 and approximately $104,149.00 worth of Orica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orica coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orica has traded 87.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,910.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00135077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Orica Coin Profile

ORI is a coin. Orica’s total supply is 84,913,495 coins and its circulating supply is 19,094,808 coins. Orica’s official Twitter account is @origami_network.

Orica Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origami Network is a decentralized marketplace platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Origami Team aims to mitigate the transactions costs and several problems related to the online marketplace development and maintenance. In order to mitigate the problems previously mentioned the platform will feature escrow contracts for secure payments, third-party dispute resolution, and low transaction costs. Origami token (ORI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

