happy birthday coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11,900.20 (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. happy birthday coin has a total market capitalization of $11,900.20 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00830127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015596 BTC.

About happy birthday coin

happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for happy birthday coin is happycoinholdings.com. The official message board for happy birthday coin is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

happy birthday coin Coin Trading

