BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $19.99 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $420.06 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

