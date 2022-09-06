American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

American Tower Stock Down 2.6 %

AMT stock opened at $250.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.31. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

