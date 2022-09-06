American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

