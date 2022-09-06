TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

