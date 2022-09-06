Carmignac Gestion Sells 193,396 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,396 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.09% of Aeva Technologies worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

