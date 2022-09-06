TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 91,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

