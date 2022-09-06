TCG Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $240.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

