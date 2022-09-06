Carmignac Gestion Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

