Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 273.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $259.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $298.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

