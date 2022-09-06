Carmignac Gestion Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,826,000 after acquiring an additional 171,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,573,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,573,000 after purchasing an additional 345,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.