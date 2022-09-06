Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Increased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

