Carmignac Gestion Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Garmin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $87.63 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

