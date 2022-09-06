Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 139,898 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 872.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,252.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average is $174.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

