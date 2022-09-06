TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $282,000 Stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

