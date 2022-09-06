Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 516.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 125,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $192.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

