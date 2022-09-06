Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,193.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

