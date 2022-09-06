Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 25,076 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $19,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 41,121 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 143,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

