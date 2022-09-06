Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35.

