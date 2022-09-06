Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 2,399 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.30% of Brookfield Renewable worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.5% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

