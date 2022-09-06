Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 375,028 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,028 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $24,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.