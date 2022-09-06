Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

