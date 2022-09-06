Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.2 %
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
