Susquehanna Bancshares Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $24.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.
DraftKings Stock Down 2.9 %
DKNG opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.92.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
