Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY) versus Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Critical Comparison

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Huaneng Power International and Engie Brasil Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Engie Brasil Energia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% Engie Brasil Energia 14.64% 22.10% 4.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Engie Brasil Energia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.25 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -3.15 Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.74 $289.76 million $0.42 18.57

Engie Brasil Energia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engie Brasil Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Huaneng Power International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

(Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Engie Brasil Energia

(Get Rating)

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 8,218.7 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.