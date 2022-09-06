Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Eurobank EFG

Equities research analysts at Eurobank EFG started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

