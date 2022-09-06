Drip Network (DRIP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66,628.00

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Drip Network has a market cap of $708,372.47 and $66,628.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drip Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00035486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00828798 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015695 BTC.
About Drip Network
Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.
Drip Network Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
