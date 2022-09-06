Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of SKIL opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillsoft news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr bought 30,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,085.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $457,500,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $10,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,264,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 843,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

