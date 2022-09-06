Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $76.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

OXY stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

