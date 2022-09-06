BNP Paribas Downgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Neutral

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $864,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 583.0% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 51.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

