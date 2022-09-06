BNP Paribas Downgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Neutral

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.
Diageo Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of DEO opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
