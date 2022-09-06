Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 162,947 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,631 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 144,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.