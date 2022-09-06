Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after buying an additional 53,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

