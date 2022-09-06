Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average is $189.63.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.