Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $313.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

