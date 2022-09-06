Fiduciary Group LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 177,447 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 105,113 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

QYLD opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

